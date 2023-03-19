Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

81-year-old man dies after falling out of kayak on river, officials say

A man is dead after reportedly falling out of his kayak in the Salt River on Saturday morning. Another family needed to be rescued when their kayak capsized.
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An 81-year-old man died after he reportedly fell out of his kayak in an Arizona river on Saturday, officials said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Pebble Beach area of the Salt River for the report of a drowning.

Deputies learned an 81-year-old man fell out of his kayak and did not resurface.

KPHO reported other kayakers on the river were able to pull the man out and start to administer first aid.

Lake Patrol deputies soon arrived and took over first aid. However, the man died at the scene.

The man was not identified as of Sunday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

About 20 minutes after the incident, another family was kayaking in the Salt River when their kayak capsized and they needed to be rescued by emergency crews.

“The currents per second were about 4,700 feet. That is very, very rough waters,” MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.

Authorities said the members of the family stayed afloat by holding onto some bushes and trees.

First responders performed a swiftwater rescue to airlift all of the family members to safety. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
FWC provides tips on co-existing with gators
Deputies arrested three drivers for DUI and made an additional three traffic-related arrests...
Manatee deputies nab three suspected drunk drivers on St. Patty’s Day
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening on Bee Ridge Road, the Sarasota...
Motorcyclist injured in Bee Ridge crash
Grey skies, rain, and red tide was the scene at nearly all the beaches on the Suncoast for the...
Sarasota County red tide update sees conditions improving
A child has been airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from a pool Sunday morning.
Child airlifted after rescue from Sarasota pool

Latest News

North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
File graphic - Three skiers were caught in Sunday’s large avalanche, the Pitkin County...
2 skiers killed in large late-winter avalanches in Colorado
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at...
Bidens to host ‘Ted Lasso’ cast to promote mental health