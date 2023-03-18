Advertise With Us
Red tide improves, evening storms still possible, and Sunday is Cold!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have very good news on red tide. Water concentrations have dropped to very low levels to not present along most of our Suncoast beaches in Friday’s report. That makes Saturday a great beach day! Except, you do have to keep an eye to the sky. Thunderstorms are possible late today, mainly after 5 PM. Any storms that pop up will be very hit-and-miss, but lightning could be a factor with any storms. We’re calling this a First Alert Weather Afternoon/Evening with the storm potential.

Winds are gusty out of the south-southwest Saturday, switching to a colder and gusty north wind Sunday. A strong cold front is dropping south across Florida. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday, with highs only in the 60s Sunday and Monday. Our warmer beach weather returns gradually through the work week.

