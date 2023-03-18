Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist injured in Bee Ridge crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening on Bee Ridge Road, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening on Bee Ridge Road, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening on Bee Ridge Road, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the crash happened about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bee Ridge and Sawyer Road. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge were closed for about 90 minutes. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

