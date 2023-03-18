Advertise With Us
Manatee deputies nab three suspected drunk drivers on St. Patty’s Day

Deputies arrested three drivers for DUI and made an additional three traffic-related arrests...
Deputies arrested three drivers for DUI and made an additional three traffic-related arrests during a DUI saturation patrol Friday night and Saturday morning.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Several St. Patrick’s Day revelers learned a tough lesson Friday night, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested three drivers for DUI and made an additional three traffic-related arrests during a DUI saturation patrol Friday night and Saturday morning.

The traffic unit issued two summons, wrote 32 citations, and handed out 21 warnings.

The unit will be conducting its next saturation patrol on Friday, April 7.

