Lucky Leprechaun 5K benefs childhood cancer survivors

Participants enjoyed green beer and Irish dancing after the race.
Participants enjoyed green beer and Irish dancing after the race.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fifth annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K event hosted on Sat., March 18 benefitted the Big Bill Foundation, providing scholarships to youth that have battled childhood cancer or other life-threatening conditions.

The event was held at Nathan Benderson Park where adults, children, and pets participated.

Participants enjoyed green beer and Irish dancing after the race.

Four scholarships will be given away next Fri., March 24 to childhood cancer survivors who are currently in high school or college.

“A portion of the proceeds of all of our races go towards those kids and giving scholarships to them,” Fit2Run marketing director Alex Dougherty said. “So it’s a much deeper meaning than just a 5K.”

The foundation was named after Fit2Run founder Bill Robinson in his memory.

For more information or to make a donation visit www.bigbillfoundation.org.

