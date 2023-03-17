Today we transition to a changing weather pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure begins to retreat to the Atlantic today as a cold front begins to move into the Florida Panhandle.

This front will shift our winds and bring a more southerly or southwesterly flow. Because of this wind change our humidity will rise and an increase in cloud cover will be seen. Winds will also pick up and it will become breezy and gusty. Boating conditions will deteriorate. We will stay dry today, but tomorrow that will change.

Most of Saturday morning and afternoon will be dry but cloudy. Models continue to trend slower with the rain showers moving in and currently it appears the storms begin to build in the evening or late afternoon. Its possible the rain may be heavy at times, but at present it appears severe weather is unlikely. The front will slow and stall to our south and bring several days of unsettled weather.

Once the front has past to our south on Sunday, our temperatures will cool. The coldest day will likely be Sunday, but we are unlikely to see the 80s again until midweek next week.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.