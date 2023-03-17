Suspected shoplifter shot at Bradenton mini-mart, police say

UPDATED Friday at 10 a.m. with additional information from Bradenton police.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A physical altercation at a Bradenton convenience store ended in gunfire Thursday night when the owner shot a suspected shoplifter, Bradenton police say.

Police are investigating the incident that happened about 6:45 p.m. at a mini-mart in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue East.

The 63-year-old owner of the convenience store confronted a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, accusing them of shoplifting, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The confrontation became physical, police say. The clerk attempted to call 911, but his phone, and a gun, were taken from him.

The clerk retreated behind the counter, and when the man followed him, the clerk fired one shot using a second gun hidden there, hitting the man in the shoulder. The couple left the store in a vehicle, but pulled over a short distance away. the woman flagged down police who stopped to render assistance.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition. There are no charges filed at this time.

