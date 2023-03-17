Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Suspected shoplifter shot at Bradenton mini-mart, police say

A failed robbery attempt at a Bradenton convenience store Thursday night put one suspect in the...
A failed robbery attempt at a Bradenton convenience store Thursday night put one suspect in the hospital and the other in jail, Bradenton police say.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED Friday at 10 a.m. with additional information from Bradenton police.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A physical altercation at a Bradenton convenience store ended in gunfire Thursday night when the owner shot a suspected shoplifter, Bradenton police say.

Police are investigating the incident that happened about 6:45 p.m. at a mini-mart in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue East.

The 63-year-old owner of the convenience store confronted a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, accusing them of shoplifting, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The confrontation became physical, police say. The clerk attempted to call 911, but his phone, and a gun, were taken from him.

The clerk retreated behind the counter, and when the man followed him, the clerk fired one shot using a second gun hidden there, hitting the man in the shoulder. The couple left the store in a vehicle, but pulled over a short distance away. the woman flagged down police who stopped to render assistance.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition. There are no charges filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenaway family
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy
Storms will bring a wet weekend
Warm-up starts today with stormy cold front moving in Saturday
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
William Griffith
Missing Manatee County man found safe
Robert Schnepf
Sarasota con man sentenced to four years

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is moving to revoke the liquor license of a Miami...
Florida aims to revoke Miami hotel’s liquor license for drag show
Rain is on the way
Today we transition to a changing weather pattern
Rain chances increase late in the day on Saturday
Beautiful St. Patrick’s day expected
Planes in SRQ close call were cleared to use same runway