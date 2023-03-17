Suspected robber shot at Bradenton mini-mart, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A failed robbery attempt at a Bradenton convenience store Thursday night put one suspect in the hospital and the other in jail, Bradenton police say.

Police are investigating the incident that happened about 7 p.m. at a mini-mart in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue East. Investigators say one of the suspects was shot during a struggle inside the store.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle, but pulled over a short time later due to the wounded suspect’s injuries. That suspect was transported to the hospital, and the other was taken into custody.

