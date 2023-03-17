Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Fair kicks off this week

Sarasota County Fair is now open for business.
Sarasota County Fair is now open for business.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fair is kicking of March 17 and there are a lot of events and activities for the whole family.

The event will feature rides, vendors, shows and livestock.

For younger children there is also a “Kiddie Land” and petting zoo.

The fair runs through March 26 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.

Prices range from:

ADMISSION PRICES

Adults (13 & over): $12 at the gate, $10 online

Children (6-12): $7 at the gate, $5 online

Senior Citizens (55 & over): $6

Military: $6

Children (5 & under): Free

$2 Tuesday: $2 Admission, $2 Rides, and $2 Food Specials

FREE Parking on the Fairgrounds!

You can save time by buying tickets online.

