Sarasota County Fair kicks off this week
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fair is kicking of March 17 and there are a lot of events and activities for the whole family.
The event will feature rides, vendors, shows and livestock.
For younger children there is also a “Kiddie Land” and petting zoo.
The fair runs through March 26 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Prices range from:
ADMISSION PRICES
Adults (13 & over): $12 at the gate, $10 online
Children (6-12): $7 at the gate, $5 online
Senior Citizens (55 & over): $6
Military: $6
Children (5 & under): Free
$2 Tuesday: $2 Admission, $2 Rides, and $2 Food Specials
FREE Parking on the Fairgrounds!
You can save time by buying tickets online.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.