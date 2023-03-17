'No Swim' Advisory lifted at Lido Casino Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has announced that its “No Swim” advisory that has been in place at Lido Casino Beach since Thursday has been lifted.

Testing results received Friday were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.

Additionally, while red tide cell counts have decreased this past week at most Sarasota County beaches, DOH-Sarasota continues to remind the public that some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies.

Individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects. Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors.

Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

It’s also important to shower off if you have been in the water.

The Department makes the following recommendations:

Do not swim around dead fish.

If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.

Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications).

If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

