Lakewood Ranch Winn-Dixie to close

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Winn-Dixie’s corporate offices confirm that its location on 11525 State Road 70 East in Lakewood Ranch at the Green will be closing its doors to the public.

The location was only in opened in 2020 and officials say the decision to close it was difficult.

“While we understand that closing this store will impact the local community, we want to assure you this decision was not made lightly. All store associates who wish to continue employment with Winn-Dixie have been offered positions at nearby locations. The Lakewood Ranch Winn-Dixie store will be working hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect until the time of closure in April.”

The store is expected to close on April 10, 2023.

