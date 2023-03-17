Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Lakewood Ranch Winn-Dixie to close

(Source: Winn-Dixie/Facebook)
(Source: Winn-Dixie/Facebook)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Winn-Dixie’s corporate offices confirm that its location on 11525 State Road 70 East in Lakewood Ranch at the Green will be closing its doors to the public.

The location was only in opened in 2020 and officials say the decision to close it was difficult.

“While we understand that closing this store will impact the local community, we want to assure you this decision was not made lightly. All store associates who wish to continue employment with Winn-Dixie have been offered positions at nearby locations. The Lakewood Ranch Winn-Dixie store will be working hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect until the time of closure in April.”

The store is expected to close on April 10, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
The Greenaway family
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy
Storms will bring a wet weekend
Warm-up starts today with stormy cold front moving in Saturday
William Griffith
Missing Manatee County man found safe
Robert Schnepf
Sarasota con man sentenced to four years

Latest News

DeSantis discusses steps taken in Ian recovery
WWSB Generic Stock 15
2 Tampa men dead after flood near Arizona-Utah border
Gelder Perez, 10, center, carries a protest flag as he walks with his uncle Leonel Perez,...
Farmworkers use Florida march to pressure companies for better pay, conditions
A failed robbery attempt at a Bradenton convenience store Thursday night put one suspect in the...
Suspected shoplifter shot at Bradenton mini-mart, police say