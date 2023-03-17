Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

FAMU bans TikTok from college campus

FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
By Madison Glaser
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University is the latest academic institution to ban TikTok on its campus.

FAMU Vice President of Information Technology Robert Seniors said the college implemented the rule March 7 out of an abundance of caution for students and staff.

“The application is deemed a threat to national security and privacy use,” Seniors said.

The U.S. has threatened a nationwide ban of the short-form video application if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t comply with the Biden administration’s push for the business to divest. The program is already banned on federal government devices and some state government technology.

The new regulation from the university prohibits the app on desktops, laptops, tablets, iPads, cell phones and network devices.

A FAMU spokesperson stated that TikTok and Fizz, a social app for college students, are two examples of programs the school has blocked.

Anyone trying to access a blocked software on university property will be redirected to the FAMU unauthorized access page, Senior said. And if the apps are installed on university-owned equipment, it has to be removed.

The FAMU TikTok account appears to be inactive now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
The Greenaway family
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy
Storms will bring a wet weekend
Warm-up starts today with stormy cold front moving in Saturday
William Griffith
Missing Manatee County man found safe
Robert Schnepf
Sarasota con man sentenced to four years

Latest News

Grey skies, rain, and red tide was the scene at nearly all the beaches on the Suncoast for the...
Sarasota County red tide update sees conditions improving
(Source: Winn-Dixie/Facebook)
Lakewood Ranch Winn-Dixie to close
DeSantis discusses steps taken in Ian recovery
WWSB Generic Stock 15
2 Tampa men dead after flood near Arizona-Utah border
Gelder Perez, 10, center, carries a protest flag as he walks with his uncle Leonel Perez,...
Farmworkers use Florida march to pressure companies for better pay, conditions