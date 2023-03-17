Beautiful St. Patrick’s day expected

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a much warmer start on Friday with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year. Look for clear skies on Friday with lows around 60 and a high around 80 degrees at that beaches. Inland areas east of I-75 will see mid 80s by early afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south and southwest through the day and could get a bit breezy at times.

Saturday look for some increase in cloudiness as a weak cold front approaches slowly from the NW. It should see decent weather during the morning and early afternoon on Saturday as the cold front will slow down as it approaches our coast. Due to the later arrival of the front don’t expect to see any severe weather as it moves through our area. We have moved the ABC7 First Alert Weather Day to basically evening and night now. The rain chance on Saturday is at 50% by mid afternoon and then goes to 60% once the sunsets. The high on Saturday will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s with winds out of the SW at 15-20 mph.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies at times as the front will still be close enough to keep the sun hidden though most of the day. There is a 40% chance for some light showers and it will be cooler with highs only in the low 70s on Sunday. Winds will be out of the north, northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. It will not be the best of beach days to wrap up spring break.

Cloudy, windy and cool Sunday (WWSB)

Monday we will still see some clouds around along with a chance for a few showers throughout the day as the front will still be waffling around SW Florida. Temperatures stay cool through Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

