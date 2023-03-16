Advertise With Us
Warm-up starts today with stormy cold front moving in Saturday

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, high pressure will build in with more sunshine to start the day and warm us up in the afternoon.

Highs today will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with no rain in today’s forecast.

Humidity will rapidly increase tonight and tomorrow as winds turn to the south. The increase in atmospheric moisture will bring the instability necessary to bring weekend rain. The only missing ingredient is a trigger to produce the storms in an increasingly explosive atmosphere.

That trigger will come in the form of a strong cold front that will bring a chance for severe weather to the deep South and possibly northern Florida. It is too early to assess the severe weather threat for Saturday, but over the next day or two we will refine the forecast. At present it looks to be mostly showers and thunderstorms over Saturday afternoon and evening.

The front will slow and stall across South Florida and bring unsettled weather to Central Florida for several days. Sunday’s temperatures will drop in the cooler air behind the cold front.

