Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport

Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters early Wednesday morning and left one in a crashed heap.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage on Wednesday when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport, authorities said.

Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone tried to start four helicopters that were sitting at the airport and managed to operate one, Sacramento police said.

The Bell 429 helicopter wound up on its side with its rotors sheared off and its tail boom cracked.

No injuries were reported. The thief took off and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

It’s a federal crime to destroy an aircraft. The FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
The Greenaway family
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy

Latest News

Rain chances increase to 70% for rain on Saturday mainly during the afternoon and evening
Chilly start but a warm finish on Thursday
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Officials said a man was charged after 21-year-old Jordan Laulusa's body was found in a burned...
Police: Body of 21-year-old woman found in burned-out car; man charged
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
The company’s reports showed some children have been injured while working in the dangerous...
Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors