SPD investigating shooting on Siesta Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Siesta Drive Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Siesta Drive, Sarasota. Officers were dispatched to a park east of the Siesta Key North Bridge at about 11:30 p.m.

When Sarasota Police officers arrived, witnesses said a large party was happening when a fight started for unknown reasons. Shots were fired, and two men, both 21 years old, were injured. The two men were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by witnesses, and both men have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.