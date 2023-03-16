Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Police: Body of 21-year-old woman found in burned-out car; man charged

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Prosecutors charged a suspect Wednesday with murder after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a burned-out car in Hawaii.

Police said 25-year-old Samuel Jones is accused of killing Laulusa and setting a car on fire at Mililani High School on Monday.

The body of the woman, later identified by family as Jordan Laulusa, was found after witnesses reported a car fire in the parking lot of the high school.

Laulusa’s family said she died from a stab wound to her neck.

Hawaii Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes said witnesses told officers that they noticed a man around the burning car before taking off from the scene.

The witnesses also said they noticed he was carrying some sort of blade or weapon while walking away from the car. They reportedly followed the man until officers arrived.

According to KHNL, Laulusa was a supply specialist in the Hawaii Army National Guard since 2019.

A memorial for Laulusa has been set up along the fence at Mililani High, with balloons, flowers, and signs that say, “Until we meet again.”

Jones’ bail was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
The Greenaway family
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy

Latest News

Rain chances increase to 70% for rain on Saturday mainly during the afternoon and evening
Chilly start but a warm finish on Thursday
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
The company’s reports showed some children have been injured while working in the dangerous...
Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors