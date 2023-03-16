No-swim advisory issued for Lido Casino Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued “No Swim” advisory for Lido Casino Beach.

The Florida Department of Health issued the advidory after tests revealed amounts of enterococcus bacteria on March 13 were outside acceptable limits. The beach remains open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended when no-swim advisories are in place.

Signs advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standards.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has resampled the beach Thursday and expects those results late Friday afternoon.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham. “People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”

In addition to not swimming at beaches under advisories, officials say poeple should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.

Do not allow pets to roam on beaches and in park areas and pick up pet waste. Additionally, children in diapers and people of all ages with diarrhea should not go into the water.

Red tide update:

Officials also said elevated levels of red tide continue to be detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches.

While current red tide cell counts remain at low to medium levels, some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies.

Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects. Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors.

Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

The health department makes the following recommendations:

Do not swim around dead fish.

If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.

Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications).

If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide at 1-888-222-1222.

For more information, visit https://ourgulfenvironment.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches.

Call 941-BEACHES (941-232-2437) or visit www.visitbeaches.org. Click on the same link to the mobile-friendly version of the beach conditions report.

The local visitor and convention bureau known as Visit Sarasota County also provides extensive information about the Sarasota area, including its beaches. The website is www.visitsarasota.org.

FWC is doing twice weekly updates on red tide for the state at https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/, including a sampling map that is updated daily.

NOAA has a Gulf of Mexico HAB forecast (updated twice weekly while the bloom persists) that can be found at https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/hab/gomx.html.

