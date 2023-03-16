Manatee deputies searching for missing man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office as asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

William Griffith, 45, was last heard from on March 14 after making statements that he may have the desire to harm himself and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Deputies say he is believed to be traveling in his gray 2006 Kia Sportage SUV with Florida tag 62DIRX. he may have been in Palmetto Wednesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

