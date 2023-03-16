Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say

Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help identify them.(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are on the search for a pair of denim devotees who have been accused of stealing 45 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store.

The Cleveland Police Department released surveillance images of the suspected thieves asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

WOIO reports the men walked into an Old Navy store in the Steelyard Commons on Feb. 26 and walked out with over $2,600 worth of jeans.

Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say
Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

According to WOIO, dozens of jeans have been shoplifted from this specific Old Navy store before.

In January, a man was accused of stealing over 20 pairs, police said.

The surveillance photos were shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Police Department or call 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenaway family
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy
The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
Lorraine Road Extension
Lorraine Road extension to help I-75 traffic
Storms will bring a wet weekend
Warm-up starts today with stormy cold front moving in Saturday
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation

Latest News

Sidney Holmes reunites with family after he was freed from prison after a wrongful conviction.
Man serving 400 years after wrongful conviction released from prison
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to transform prison with death row legacy
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator