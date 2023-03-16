Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users

The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.(Fortnite / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gamers who play Fortnite can receive refunds for some past purchases they did not want to buy.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday that it has finalized an order requiring Epic Games to pay $245 million to users tricked into making unwanted or unauthorized purchases.

Epic says players can get refunds in several ways, including a cancel purchase feature for some items and self-service refunds for others.

Users can also have their bank reverse unauthorized transactions.

Fortnite says it will only disable accounts that indicate fraud.

The FTC accused Fortnite of using a confusing button configuration where players would press a single button and incur unwanted charges.

When customers disputed the charges with their credit card companies, the FTC says Epic locked their accounts.

The agency also accused the game maker of making it easy for children to rack up unauthorized charges without their parents’ consent.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
The Greenaway family
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy
Lorraine Road Extension
Lorraine Road extension to help I-75 traffic
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Sarasota County health officials have issued “No Swim” advisory for Lido Casino Beach
No-swim advisory issued for Lido Casino Beach
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Two investigations into former President Donald Trump are moving forward. (CNN, POOL)
Developments in Georgia, hush money investigations of Trump
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
3 more charged in Black man’s death at Virginia hospital