Chilly start but a warm finish on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As you step out the door on Thursday morning you will need a light jacket or sweater as we are expecting lows in the upper 40s to low 50s across much of the area. This will be some 10 degrees below average. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with a quick turn around with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on an east wind developing.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies breezy and warm conditions as highs will warm to 80 to 85 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday we will see increasing cloudiness as a cold front approaches. We will see a good chance for afternoon and evening showers with a couple of thunderstorms likely. We have an ABC7 First Alert weather day in effect for Saturday with most of the disruptive weather occurring during the afternoon. The rain chance is at 70%. Winds will be out of the SW at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts at times. The high on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday the front gets hung up just to our south which will bring some occasional cloudiness along with a 40% chance for a few showers through the day. The high will warm only into the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday.

Monday look for partly sunny skies along with a 40% chance for a few showers and a high in the low 70s. So it will be cool once again.

Chance for some showers next week (WWSB)

Tuesday there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast as both the EURO and the GFS are in disagreement with the intensity of an area of low pressure that is expected to pop up over Florida. The GFS has a much larger system impacting our area on Tuesday while the EURO forecast model is suggesting a weaker system in the Gulf and then it fires up after it has passed Florida and moves east into the Atlantic. We will have to wait this one out right now but I’m leaning more toward the GFS forecast solution bringing a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms our way.

