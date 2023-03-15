Two arrested in connection with 2021 North Port murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old in North Port, authorities say.

Kayla Seylhouwer, 18, and Kenneth , 40, of North Port, were arrested Monday. Both were charged with being an accessory after the fact; Kenneth Seylhouwer was also charged with tampering with evidence.

On June 18, 2021, North Port police were dispatched to a reported shooting near the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue. Micah Dankowitz was found shot. He later died of his injuries.

Soon after the shooting, five suspects were arrested soon after the crime and charged with second-degree murder.

The Seylhouwers’ arrest reports are heavily redacted and shed little light on their involvement in the case.

