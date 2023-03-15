Advertise With Us
Palmetto pedestrian killed trying to cross State Road 70

A 64-year-old Palmetto man was killed when he hit by a motorcycle as he tried to cross State...
A 64-year-old Palmetto man was killed when he hit by a motorcycle as he tried to cross State Road 70 Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 64-year-old Palmetto man was killed when he hit by a motorcycle as he tried to cross State Road 70 Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was standing in the median of State Road 70, west of 87th Street East, at about noon. When he attempted to cross the westbound lanes of State Road 70, he walked into the path of oncoming traffic.

As a vehicle braked suddenly to avoid him, a Harley Davidson motorcycle with two people aboard steered to the right to avoid colliding with the car. The pedestrian continued to walk across the westbound travel lanes and was hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle overturned, sending the riders, a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman from Canada, to the pavement. They were taken to Blake Hospital, the man in critical condition.

The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers say. The crash is under investigation.

