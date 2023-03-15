No injuries reported in two fires at Bay Indies in Venice

UPDATED at 7:45 a.m. with second fire breaking out.

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out early Wednesday at the Bay Indies community clubhouse, which then spread to a nearby mobile home, authorities said.

Venice Fire Rescue, along with Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments and Venice Police were on the scene of the fire shortly after 5 a.m., at 950 Bay Indies Blvd., according to Lorraine Anderson, the spokeswoman for the City of Venice.

The clubhouse fire led to a second fire of a nearby manufactured home on Questa Avenue when embers landed on the roof, Anderson said. A woman living in the home was able to escape safely and called 911.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The state fire marshal is investigating.

