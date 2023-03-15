Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Lorraine Road extension to help I-75 traffic

ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is extending Lorraine Road to Knights Trail Road in Nokomis. According to Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson, the biggest goal is to alleviate traffic on Interstate 75.

“Right now, everyone is using the interstate as a local road, and it’s not really what the interstate system is supposed to be. So we’d like, we need to do a better job of providing alternatives to the interstate and working with the DOT. They certainly acknowledge the fact that there’s severe congestion between state road 681 and the Manatee River to the north,” said Anderson.

The extension is almost eight miles long including multiple different segments and developers. Homebuilder Taylor Morrison is currently developing Skye Ranch in the first segment near Clark Road. In the next segment, Neal Communities will be bringing in more homes during their development. Next Home Excellence Realtor Derek Patti said it’s good news for the housing market.

“The big word right now, I think, In real estate is affordability. One of the factors in that is going to be inventory. Supply and demand. If we see the inventory rise typically we’ll see you know, prices come down because there’s more to choose from for buyers that are coming to the area, and there’s more competition overall for sellers,” said Patti.

According to Anderson, the extension has plans for schools and commercial areas. Patti explained some people look at development as a bad thing, but in this case, it’s helping the area with the increased growth.

“Our area’s not a secret anymore. People are going to come here. They’re coming here on a daily basis just for the same reason you and I probably both came here. We’re sticking around and not planning on going anywhere,” explained Patti.

Right now there is a gap between Fruitville Road and Palmer Boulevard before Lorraine extends down toward Knights Trail Road. Anderson said the gap will be connected during this extension. The project is supposed to be completely finished in 2028.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Brandon Spence
North Port teenager found safe

Latest News

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old...
Two arrested in connection with 2021 North Port murder
The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
Two suspect vehicles identified include a 2022 white BMW X4 crossover SUV with a stolen Florida...
Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyotas in Bradenton
Rain may be widespread
Cool and crisp weather for several days, then higher humidity with good rain chances