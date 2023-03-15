Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
Brandon Spence
North Port teenager found safe

Latest News

Two Floridians convicted on charges connected with Jan. 6
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues
Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say