Cool and crisp weather for several days, then higher humidity with good rain chances

Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A northeast wind will continue to draw down drier and cooler air. Our mornings start off cool and crisp with temperatures falling into the lower 50s.

We will have a mostly cloudy start and a few fast showers or sprinkles are possible as an upper-level disturbance swings across the state today. However, there will be sunshine frequently poking through the clouds. Clouds will be decreasing during the afternoon and tonight will be mostly clear. Tonight will also be the coolest night of the week with temperatures dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Starting tomorrow our weather will begin to warm and humidity will creep upwards. This will be due to high-pressure building into western Atlantic waters. The increase in temperatures and moisture will lead to increasing instability in the atmosphere. Winds will also begin to increase on Friday as the next trigger for showers and perhaps thunderstorms will come Saturday in the form of a weekend cold front.

On Saturday that cold front will move in and bring with it widespread showers as it slows and eventually stalls to our south. This front will bump the Saturday rain chance to 70% and several following days will have 20% to 40% rain chances. Temperatures will dip to near 70 once again.

