Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyotas in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Owners of Toyota pickup trucks should keep a close eye on their vehicles -- thieves are targeting their catalytic converters, police say.

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a series of recent thefts. On March 14, five thefts were reported -- all from Toyota pickups -- in three apartment complexes off 51st Street West and Cortez Road. The catalytic converters were cleanly cut from the vehicles, and the cutting tool left behind a red residue.

Police think these cases are connected to multiple catalytic converter thefts targeting Toyota Tundra and Tacoma trucks in neighboring jurisdictions.

The thefts have been reported in apartment complexes and hotel parking lots, including gated neighborhoods.

Two suspect vehicles identified include a 2022 white BMW X4 crossover SUV with a stolen Florida license plate JFGN32, and a white Audi four-door sedan.

If you’ve been victimized or recognize either suspect vehicle, please contact Officer Brian Sands at 941-999-8978 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

To avoid becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft, consider the following:

Park in a garage when possible.

Park in an area covered by surveillance video.

Park close to curbs to deter access underneath your vehicle.

Etch your vehicle’s VIN and license plate number on your catalytic converter. You can also write your VIN on your converter using a UV pen.

The Bradenton Police Department also encourages residents and business owners to register their privately owned surveillance camera systems with SafeCam, a free, crime prevention and investigation tool. As officers respond to criminal incidents in our community, they may be able to use the information or footage gathered from the security cameras to assist in the apprehension and prosecution of the criminals involved.

If you would like to participate in this program, contact Officer Joshua Small at Joshua.small@bradentonpd.com or 941-875-2096.

