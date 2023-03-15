Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield agree on 1-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on an $8.5 million, one-year contract with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because signings can’t be announced until the league year officially starts at 4 p.m. EDT.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2018, joins his third team since last July. He gets an opportunity to compete with Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady, who retired after three seasons with the Buccaneers.

Mayfield was 1-5 as a starter last season in Carolina before he was released. He joined the Los Angeles Rams and went 1-3 in four starts.

Mayfield’s best season was 2020 when he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win over the rival Steelers. Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season.

