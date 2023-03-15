Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy

The Greenaway family
The Greenaway family(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Greenaway family’s Englewood home was damaged in Hurricane Ian and was unlivable. They were still struggling to recover when an unthinkable tragedy unfolded.

Sam Greenaway, 39, had been complaining of heartburn on March 11 when he went to bed with his wife. According to a gofundme set up by his family, he never woke up the next morning.

The Greenaway family had two young children, just 2 and 6 years old. The family had been staying with loved ones, while Sam worked on repairing the damage to their house so they could return home in the next few weeks.

“Sam and his family have had it rough since hurricane Ian struck this past September,” the fundraiser reads. “They have been staying with family since, fighting with the insurance company to try to get their home fixed.”Family members have created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and to help Sam’s wife and children.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/funeral-and-home-repair-funds-for-sam-greenaway

The family said Sam has no life insurance. Any donations over and above the cost of the funeral will go towards repairing their home and taking care of his wife, Mary, and two children.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The remains of the clubhouse at Bay Indies was still smoldering Wednesday morning after a 5...
Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse in Venice
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Brandon Spence
North Port teenager found safe

Latest News

Fire
Clubhouse burns at Bay Indies in Venice
Floody the Frog won with one of the mascots biting the sand.
Floody the Frog wins Mote’s Mascot Race! Date announced for Run for the Turtles
Baker Mayfield File Pic
Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield agree on 1-year deal
Lorraine Road Extension
Lorraine Road extension to help I-75 traffic