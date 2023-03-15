After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Greenaway family’s Englewood home was damaged in Hurricane Ian and was unlivable. They were still struggling to recover when an unthinkable tragedy unfolded.

Sam Greenaway, 39, had been complaining of heartburn on March 11 when he went to bed with his wife. According to a gofundme set up by his family, he never woke up the next morning.

The Greenaway family had two young children, just 2 and 6 years old. The family had been staying with loved ones, while Sam worked on repairing the damage to their house so they could return home in the next few weeks.

“Sam and his family have had it rough since hurricane Ian struck this past September,” the fundraiser reads. “They have been staying with family since, fighting with the insurance company to try to get their home fixed.”Family members have created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and to help Sam’s wife and children.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/funeral-and-home-repair-funds-for-sam-greenaway

The family said Sam has no life insurance. Any donations over and above the cost of the funeral will go towards repairing their home and taking care of his wife, Mary, and two children.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.