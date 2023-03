SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shirley Goodman has been tap dancing most her life and she is still time-stepping to her 100th birthday.

Three years ago, she won a dance contest on GMA3 and Tuesday turned 100 at the Senior Friendship Center.

When asked why she continues to tap dance to this day, she says it’s all about the music.

