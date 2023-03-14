SRQ posts another record for February passenger traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport set another record in February, seeing 393,807 passengers pass through its gates, the most ever for a February.

The total is 16% more than February 2022.

The 12-month activity through February 2023 totals 3,976,376 passengers, a 13% increase compared to 3,519,721 passengers for the 12 months through February 2022.

And airport CEO Rick Piccolo says the busiest time of the year is now upon them. “We continue to experience steep increases in the number of passengers utilizing our airport,” he said in a news release. “The months of March and April are the two busiest months of the year due to the influx of spring break travelers. Fortunately, airport operations have remained smooth with minimal flight delays.”

Expansion plans at SRQ include a new five-gate terminal, a new cell phone waiting lot, additional overflow parking lots, a new ground transportation area, a new baggage handling system, and additional concessions.

