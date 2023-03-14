Pilot hospitalized after plane crash in Central Florida

MIMS, Fla. (WFTV) - One person was transported to the hospital following a plane crash in Mims, Florida.

According to our sister station, WFTV, the pilot was transported to the hospital after crashing a Cessna into a pine tree in a pasture in Mims. This happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after the pilot reported an engine failure.

The pilot was the the only person in the plane. Crews pulled the pilot from the wreckage and was flown to the hospital.

The story will be update as more information is received.

