Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

North Port looking for missing teenager

Brandon Spence
Brandon Spence(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Brandon Spence, 14, was last seen in the 1000 block of Jonah Drive. He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has brown hair, blue eyes, and has braces.

He is believed to be wearing a red skull cap, black hoodie and jeans.

Please call the North Port Police Department with any information and reference case #23017714 at 941-429-7300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sheriff: 16-year-old arrested after stabbing siblings
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Several stores cited for selling alcohol to minors
A tornado warning remains in effect until noon for southwestern Manatee and north central...
Tornado warning lifted, storms still rolling through

Latest News

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport set another record in February, seeing 393,807...
SRQ posts another record for February passenger traffic
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video of a recent arrest by North Port Police.
Watch: North Port Police nab burglary suspect
North Port Police nab burglary suspect
North Port Police nab burglary suspect
New faces will be tackling an old problem when Florida lawmakers return to the Capitol next week.
DeSantis bills on diversity, gender pass legislative committees