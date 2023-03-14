North Port looking for missing teenager

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Brandon Spence, 14, was last seen in the 1000 block of Jonah Drive. He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has brown hair, blue eyes, and has braces.

He is believed to be wearing a red skull cap, black hoodie and jeans.

Please call the North Port Police Department with any information and reference case #23017714 at 941-429-7300.

