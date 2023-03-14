Florida legislature to consider later school start times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Legislators are now considering a bill that would roll school start times to later in the day.

HB733 has the ultimate goal of making sure children get the recommend 8 to 9 hours of sleep they need nightly to grow. Locally, most schools start between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

Citing evidence from the American Association of Pediatrics, sleep depravation in adolescents is considered an important public health issue that is linked to health, safety and academic success.

If the bill is passed, it won’t go into effect until July 1, 2026. This will give schools ample time to set new schedules as needed.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.