Cooler weather for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest cold front will continue to push south of the Suncoast today and high pressure will build in.

Winds will be breezy out of the northeast. Drier and cooler air will be carried in by the winds and our daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Dew points -- the measure of moisture in the air -- will continue to fall, become drier, all day long and into tomorrow. This will make the afternoon very comfortable “open window” weather.

Tonight, will be cooler as well. Temperatures will fall after about 6 p.m. and continue to fall overnight. Morning lows tomorrow will be in the lower 50s with some upper 40s well inland. Wednesday night will also be cool and, perhaps the coolest of the week with temperatures a couple of degrees cooler than tonight.

By Thursday, we will be back in the 80s. Temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend and humidity will also rise. This will lead to increased instability in the atmosphere and the chance for showers on Saturday will again be high.

At this point, it looks like morning and afternoon scattered rain showers with stronger storms to our north. However, this forecast will be refined as we go into the second half of the work week.

