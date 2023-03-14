A chilly start on Wednesday

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grab your sweaters or light jackets as you head out the door on Wednesday morning as temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies to start the day with some increase in cloudiness by mid day as a weak upper air disturbance works through our area on Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will only warm to near 70 by mid afternoon.

Thursday morning will be cool again with lows in the low to mid 50s but will quickly warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon as the winds shift to an east to southeasterly direction during the afternoon. Winds will be 10-15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

St. Patrick’s day will be nice with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s to start the day and then warm into the low 80s by early afternoon. Winds on Friday will be out of the SE to south at 10-15 mph.

Another cold front set to move in on Saturday bringing some storms our way (WWSB)

Saturday will be an ABC7 First Alert Weather day as we will see another cold front move in. This front will bring some disruptive weather our way on Saturday. It is a little too early to say the exact timing of the storminess but it is looking like it will be in the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Stay tuned! We will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 70% chance for some much needed rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will be breezy with winds out of the SW at 15-20 mph.

Saturday evening there will still be a chance for a few showers hanging around as the front slowly clears the area although that rain chance is small. It will still be breezy with winds out of the north and northeast at 15-20 mph.

Some stormy weather expected for Saturday (WWSB)

Sunday look for variable cloudiness through the day with a slight chance for a few showers at anytime. The rain chance on Sunday is at 30% as the front gets hung up just to our south. Temperatures to start the day will be in the mid 50s. The high on Sunday will only warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with those strong NNE winds blowing.

Keep the umbrella handy as the long range forecast is calling for another system to move in on Tuesday which looks to bring some more rainfall our way.

