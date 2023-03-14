Cape Coral homicide suspect arrested in Kentucky

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Cape Coral held a press conference Tuesday to announce a second arrest in a 2022 homicide

According to Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore, the man was wanted in connection with the 2022 shooting death of Fernando Batista Montero. Police say the crime took place in June of that year when the suspects traveled to Cape Coral with the intention to kill and rob the man before fleeing the state.

Jose Maldonado was arrested in July but it took investigators some time to find out the identity of the second suspect who had been known only as “The Dominican.”

That individual was later identified as Eduardo Ramon Troche-Rodriguez. He was recently captured in Lexington, Kentucky and is awaiting extradition to Lee County, Florida. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

