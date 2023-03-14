Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of child sex abuse

FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child,...
FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.(Pexels/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — A onetime Teacher of the Year at a Southern California school pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple child sex abuse charges involving a former student, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Ma, a 34-year-old teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City near San Diego, was arrested last week.

Detectives began investigating after a mother reported suspicions that her 13-year-old was in an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher, according to the National City Police Department.

Police did not release details of the investigation because the alleged victim is a minor.

Ma pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child and contact of minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Los Angeles Times reported National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said at a school board meeting March 8 that the community was trying to process the “unthinkable situation.”

Ma taught in the district since 2013 and had a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in education, both from UC San Diego, according to her Teacher of the Year profile in the San Diego Union Tribune.

The award was announced last year by the San Diego County Office of Education.

Ma was held without bail. A bail review hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Sunny2
Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide

Latest News

Rain chances go up for Saturday
Chilly weather moves in for a couple of days
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building