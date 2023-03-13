Advertise With Us
Venice PD, SCSO team up with Mote for manatee rescue

Several groups worked together to save a manatee in distress.
Several groups worked together to save a manatee in distress.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple units, including Venice Police Department Marine Unit along with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Marine Units successfully rescued a juvenile manatee.

The young manatee weighed 700 pounds and was believed to be in in distress due to red tide. Marine Officers and biologists had to get in the water and help hold the manatee’s head above water so it could breathe while they waited for additional rescue personnel. Units used a hammock stretcher to help transport the manatee into a truck. Residents at Bayshore Rd in Nokomis graciously gave access to Marine Units to be able to use their property. The manatee was transported by FWC Biologist’s to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

Red tide is causing some manatees to fall ill. If you see any sea life that appears to be in distress, please call your local marine authorities.

