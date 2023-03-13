Tornado warning lifted, storms still rolling through

UPDATED at noon with warning expiring.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tornado warning was in effect until noon for southwestern Manatee and north central Sarasota counties, the National Weather Service said.

At 11:39 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Sarasota, or 9 miles east of Sarasota, moving east at 25 mph.

Radar indicated rotation.

In a tornado, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations affected included Hidden River.

