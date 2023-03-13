Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Tax tips as filing deadline approaches

Deadline to file is April 18
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 168 million Americans are expected to file taxes this season, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This year, the deadline to file is April 18. Michael Joyce, president of the financial firm Agili, said you can still take action that could lead to a lower tax bill.

Joyce recommended contributing additional funds to your IRA or ROTH IRA accounts. Any contributions made before the deadline would count for your 2022 return and could lead to a tax break.

If you’ve already started the paperwork and notice you are getting a large refund, Joyce said that could be a sign you might need to adjust how much money you are withholding from your paycheck.

“If you’re getting too big of a refund that means that you’re giving the government in essence a tax-free loan,” Joyce said.

Joyce recommended lowering your withholdings so you receive a little more money in each paycheck instead of having to wait a year for your large return.

The IRS has tips to avoid common mistakes in the preparation and filing process:

  • Typos or misspelled names: your name should be entered exactly as it appears on your Social Security card.
  • Mistakes in the math: double check your calculations before submitting or use a preparation software that checks it for you automatically.
  • Incorrect filing status: make sure you pick the correct status. This IRS form helps you make the right choice.

Additional advice from the IRS can be found here.

There are also free tools from the IRS that include free filing software for those eligible, free help for the elderly, a refund tracker and other help.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Sunny2
Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide

Latest News

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
U.S. Sen Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) sits down with InvestigateTV to discuss his push for stronger...
Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Addresses Unemployment Fraud
Several groups worked together to save a manatee in distress.
Venice PD, SCSO team up with Mote for manatee rescue
Jason Derulo performing at the SB Tailgate during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday,...
‘It was heart-stopping’: Jason Derulo gives server $5,000 tip