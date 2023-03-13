Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Skyway 10K runners pay tribute to hero trooper

Runners paid tribute to Trooper Toni Schuck
Runners paid tribute to Trooper Toni Schuck(Skyway 10K)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners at the Skyway 10K race this year took a moment to celebrate alongside Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck on Sunday.

The 10K race kicked off early Sunday morning and it was Trooper Schuck who helped get festivities underway. It was during last year’s event that Schuck made the brave decision to put her vehicle in between the runners and alleged drunk driver who had driven past race barricades.

The crash occurred on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Trooper Toni Schuck was working traffic patrol and safety for the race. Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the race. Watts crashed her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV. Watts’ blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

Trooper Toni Schuck was at the starting line this year where the runners and event organizers paid tribute to her heroics.

“Through complete selflessness and quick action, Trooper Schuck protected the lives of thousands of racers last year from a wrong way driver. We can’t thank her enough!” the organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny2
Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!
Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Several stores cited for selling alcohol to minors
A tornado warning remains in effect until noon for southwestern Manatee and north central...
Tornado warning lifted, storms still rolling through
Kelsea Koenreich talks to incarcerated women at Sarasota County Jail.
Suncoast CEO talks second chances
FILE - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, front left, gestures as speaks to supporters...
U.S. agencies debunk Florida surgeon general’s vaccine claims