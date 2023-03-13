Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sheriff: 16-year-old arrested after stabbing siblings

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Sarasota County arrested a 16-year-old juvenile after they say he stabbed his older sister and stepbrother.

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the suspect, but say the incident occurred at 4713 E. Trails Drive in Sarasota. Officials say it appeared he was under the influence when the incident occurred.

The juvenile was apprehended. The victims were taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny2
Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!
Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide

Latest News

Have you seen Glover Fox?
Missing endangered adult alert issued for Manatee County man
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
Scott Hopes speaks to the Manatee County Commission Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Investigation underway after complaint filed against former Manatee County administrator
Runners paid tribute to Trooper Toni Schuck
Skyway 10K runners pay tribute to hero trooper