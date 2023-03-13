Sheriff: 16-year-old arrested after stabbing siblings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Sarasota County arrested a 16-year-old juvenile after they say he stabbed his older sister and stepbrother.

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the suspect, but say the incident occurred at 4713 E. Trails Drive in Sarasota. Officials say it appeared he was under the influence when the incident occurred.

The juvenile was apprehended. The victims were taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

