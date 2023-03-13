Advertise With Us
Several stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, working with Drug Free Manatee, conducted a county-wide underage drinking operation targeting establishments that sell or serve alcohol on Saturday, March 11.

Detectives visited 71 establishments, and individuals at fifteen were found to be in violation of state statutes related to selling or serving alcohol to minors. Clerks at fourteen establishments were issued Notices to Appear and a juvenile referral was completed for a fifteenth clerk.

The store locations where underage informants were able to buy alcohol are as follows:

  • RaceTrac (3518 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)
  • Anglers Discount Beverage (3904 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto)
  • Circle K (9700 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto)
  • Palmetto Sunoco (4503 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto)
  • Ellenton Quik Mart (2413 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)
  • 7-11 (8705 U.S. 301 North, Parrish)
  • Los Primos (12334 U.S. 301 North, Parrish)
  • 7-11 (6402 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)
  • Shell (5818 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton)
  • Speedway (6706 14th Street West, Bradenton)
  • Corner Store on 5th (4515 5th Street West, Bradenton)
  • Mobil (10508 State Road 64 East, Bradenton)
  • RaceTrac (3004 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton)
  • Circle K (3304 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton)
  • Chevron (6319 State Road 64 East, Bradenton)

