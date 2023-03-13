Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is reminding residents that beginning May 1 it will not accept yard waste in plastic bags at the curb.

The County Commission in November eliminated the option to accept yard waste in plastic bags for processing at the county landfill.

Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection processes and require residents to use paper bags or reusable containers for curbside disposal, the county said Monday.

The elimination of plastic bags from the yard waste stream helps support Sarasota County’s commitment to environmental stewardship and will help reduce staffing challenges and associated costs.

Between now and April 28, homes that prepare yard waste in plastic bags will receive an informational door hanger with a reminder that plastic bags will no longer be accepted as of May 1.

After May 1, yard waste in plastic bags will be tagged and left at the curb. In order to have the materials picked up curbside, residents should place the yard waste material in paper bags, reusable containers or bundles for collection on the next regularly scheduled collection day, the county said.

Yard waste is transported from the curb to the central county landfill for processing. It goes through a volume reduction process to create mulch which is then used as daily cover for the landfill to help minimize odor, reduce windblown litter and deter birds and animals from digging at the site.

