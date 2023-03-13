Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Arcadia

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 78-year-old Arcadia man has died of his injuries after his motorcycle hit a van, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading north on U.S. 17, south of Hammock Road Saturday at about 6:15 p.m. The motorcycle veered onto the right shoulder, reentered the right travel lane and attempted to change onto the left lane.

In doing so, he collided with a van heading south in the left lane of traffic.

The motorcyclist was critically injured; he later died at a hospital, troopers said.

The three people in the van were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

