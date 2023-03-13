Advertise With Us
Missing endangered adult alert issued for Manatee County man

Have you seen Glover Fox?
Have you seen Glover Fox?(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult.

Glover Fox, 19, was last heard from Sunday when he sent a message to family members stating he had a desire to harm himself. Fox has not been seen or heard from since then. He is believed to be traveling in his White 2012 Hyundai Sonata (FL Tag: AS13LE) and may have been in the area near G.T. Bray park in Bradenton on Monday. Glover is 6-feet-tall, weighs approximately 200 lbs., and has brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

