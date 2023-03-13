MCSO releases video as deputies apprehend alleged burglars

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit released footage of the pursuit and arrest of two men they say were stealing from homes under construction.

Deputies say that Alexi Milian-Hernandez and Asiel Mesa Labrador were stealing from homes under construction in Heron Bay. The two suspects were located by MCSO deputies after getting the call that two men were seen loading boxes at one of the properties into a U-Haul truck.

When the deputies attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled, eventually traveling into Hillsborough County. The aviation unit located them and followed the pair as they directed MCSO and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies to their location. They were arrested by HCSO with the help of the K9 Unit.

Both suspects already had multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Hillsborough County and were charged with Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure, and Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement, among other charges.

